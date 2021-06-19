Warburg Research Reiterates €80.00 Price Target for LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS)

Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on LXS. Baader Bank set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Independent Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €68.00 ($80.00).

Shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €58.08 ($68.33) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.56. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €42.34 ($49.81) and a twelve month high of €67.38 ($79.27). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €62.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

