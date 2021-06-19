Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WRTBY. Royal Bank of Canada raised Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp stock remained flat at $$2.90 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 693. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.60. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a 52 week low of $1.49 and a 52 week high of $3.15. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.01 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.47.

WÃ¤rtsilÃ¤ Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. It offers gas, multi-fuel, liquid fuel, biofuel, and hybrid power plants; and hydro, and project management and financing services. The company also provides ballast water management systems; and automation, dredge control and monitoring, integrated bridge control, and measurement and control technologies.

