WaykiChain (WICC) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $27.81 Million

WaykiChain (CURRENCY:WICC) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. One WaykiChain coin can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000715 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WaykiChain has a total market cap of $53.39 million and $27.81 million worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WaykiChain has traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WaykiChain alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002815 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00025173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00057697 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003835 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002816 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $255.93 or 0.00719650 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00043455 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00083227 BTC.

WaykiChain Coin Profile

WaykiChain (CRYPTO:WICC) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2018. WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins. WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . WaykiChain’s official website is waykichain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “WaykiChain is a Turing-complete smart contract platform. It adopts DPOS consensus mechanism to set up 11 voting nodes and generate a new block every 10 seconds. The confirmed transaction speed can reach 1000+TPS verified by the WaykiChain mainnet operation. WaykiChain would apply its own sidechain technology, which allows the applications based on WaykiChain to have their own sidechains. Sidechains are mutually exclusive and are able to set up their own consensus mechanisms, sidechain assets, and block generating intervals. Users will be required to download corresponding sidechain data only when using specific applications. “

Buying and Selling WaykiChain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaykiChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WaykiChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WaykiChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WaykiChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WaykiChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.