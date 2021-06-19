WCM Investment Management LLC Has $466,000 Stock Position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,654 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in SEI Investments by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 211,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,030,000 after buying an additional 35,067 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in SEI Investments during the 1st quarter worth $1,155,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in SEI Investments by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in SEI Investments by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 65,991 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,792,000 after buying an additional 15,478 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in SEI Investments by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 43,521 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,499,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the period. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

In related news, Director William Doran sold 10,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total transaction of $632,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 659,915 shares in the company, valued at $41,752,822.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SEIC opened at $60.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.40. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $48.70 and a fifty-two week high of $64.78.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $455.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.55 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 27.10%. SEI Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 2nd that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the asset manager to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.67%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SEIC. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on SEI Investments from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on SEI Investments from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. SEI Investments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.38.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.