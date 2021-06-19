Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 70.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 138,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 56,922 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $7,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WBS. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Webster Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Webster Financial by 214.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Webster Financial by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Webster Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Webster Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on WBS shares. Stephens upgraded Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Webster Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Webster Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.55.

Shares of WBS stock opened at $52.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Webster Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $23.67 and a 12-month high of $63.81.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $300.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.54 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 23.21%. Webster Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is currently 57.55%.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

