WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.88.

Several equities analysts have commented on WEC shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of NYSE WEC traded down $2.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,003,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,081. WEC Energy Group has a twelve month low of $80.55 and a twelve month high of $106.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.01.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.6775 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.50%.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total transaction of $231,432.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $1,043,293.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,827.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 25 shares of company stock valued at $2,381 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. tru Independence LLC lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 422.0% in the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

