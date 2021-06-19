Wells Fargo & Company Lowers ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) to Equal Weight

Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $189.00 price target on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $149.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of ShockWave Medical in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ShockWave Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of ShockWave Medical from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $183.67.

NASDAQ SWAV opened at $188.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 6.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. ShockWave Medical has a 12-month low of $41.77 and a 12-month high of $195.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.47 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.62.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.26). ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 83.47% and a negative return on equity of 30.92%. The firm had revenue of $31.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.59) earnings per share. ShockWave Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 109.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ShockWave Medical will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 77,357 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.67, for a total transaction of $13,202,519.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,979.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 2,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.65, for a total value of $385,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,747,164.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 166,191 shares of company stock valued at $27,565,131 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWAV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 58.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,939,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,096,000 after buying an additional 1,458,245 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in ShockWave Medical by 2,955.8% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 892,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,242,000 after purchasing an additional 863,176 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in ShockWave Medical by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 779,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,803,000 after purchasing an additional 305,094 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in ShockWave Medical by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 567,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,872,000 after purchasing an additional 255,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in ShockWave Medical by 677.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 277,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,098,000 after purchasing an additional 241,483 shares in the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ShockWave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

