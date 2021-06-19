Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Price Target Increased to $24.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Western Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded Western Midstream Partners from a hold rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.40.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of WES stock opened at $21.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 3.94. Western Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $6.99 and a 52 week high of $23.69.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.10). Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.91% and a return on equity of 33.71%. The firm had revenue of $674.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.41%.

In related news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 11,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $198,375,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 3.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,317 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 9,208.1% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 13,749,474 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $255,602,000 after buying an additional 13,601,759 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,805,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 93,258 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 6,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc. increased its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 190.9% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 18,157,420 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $337,546,000 after buying an additional 11,915,860 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquire, own, develop, and operate midstream assets primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting of natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting of condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and gathering and disposing of produced water.

Recommended Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.