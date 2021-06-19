Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Western New England Bancorp, Inc. provides banking services. The Company offers personal checking accounts, loans, eBanking services, commercial loans, money market accounts, wealth management, retirement planning and other related financial services. Western New England Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as Westfield Financial, Inc., is based in Westfield, MA. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a market perform rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Western New England Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.33.

WNEB opened at $8.01 on Wednesday. Western New England Bancorp has a twelve month low of $4.92 and a twelve month high of $9.24. The company has a market cap of $195.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.15 million. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 6.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,267,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,625,000 after buying an additional 85,907 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 188,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 76,906 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 350,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 56,513 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 4,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Western New England Bancorp by 312.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.38% of the company’s stock.

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

