Westpac Banking Corp Acquires 74,585 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 161.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,585 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $8,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 159.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,560 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $161,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.26, for a total value of $1,806,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,806,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 787,136 shares of company stock worth $54,309,556. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $74.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,236.50 and a beta of 1.25. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $20.07 and a one year high of $89.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.07.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $485.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.49 million. Pinterest had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

PINS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.58.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

