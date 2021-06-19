Westpac Banking Corp Cuts Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,930 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $7,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. 65.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIO opened at $622.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.83. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $425.43 and a fifty-two week high of $689.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $607.38.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $2.71. The firm had revenue of $726.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.00 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 151.73% and a return on equity of 4.55%. On average, analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 12.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

