Westpac Banking Corp Increases Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 34.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,841 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $8,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PH. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 282.1% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Lee C. Banks sold 13,618 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.34, for a total transaction of $4,307,918.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 108,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,273,540.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.04, for a total value of $1,257,117.12. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,679,499.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,806 shares of company stock worth $9,452,769 over the last quarter. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PH shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $331.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.46.

NYSE:PH opened at $280.99 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $170.30 and a one year high of $324.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $310.20.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.33. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 38.18%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

