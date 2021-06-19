Westpac Banking Corp Raises Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 121.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 177,412 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,469 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Corning were worth $7,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ethic Inc. raised its position in Corning by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 34,361 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 15,498 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lifted its position in Corning by 3.8% during the first quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 288,143 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,536,000 after purchasing an additional 10,607 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Corning by 8.3% in the first quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 1,293,074 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $56,262,000 after purchasing an additional 98,815 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Corning by 60.2% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 30,869 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Corning by 323.8% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,530 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the period. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on GLW. Zacks Investment Research raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Corning has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

In related news, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson purchased 1,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.30 per share, for a total transaction of $59,977.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,324 shares in the company, valued at $59,977.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson acquired 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.14 per share, with a total value of $59,838.80. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 5,553 shares of company stock valued at $239,744 and have sold 70,323,018 shares valued at $3,058,794,508. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $38.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $25.10 and a one year high of $46.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.94. The company has a market cap of $32.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.16.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 9.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.06%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

