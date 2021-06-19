Westpac Banking Corp Sells 16,474 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,474 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $9,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in CBRE Group by 413.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 537,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,672,000 after purchasing an additional 50,036 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,169,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $888,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $86.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.76. The company has a market cap of $28.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.50. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $41.03 and a one year high of $90.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.16. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total transaction of $934,230.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,636 shares in the company, valued at $6,593,625.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CBRE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.33.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

