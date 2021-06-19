Westpac Banking Corp Sells 82,759 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 54.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 82,759 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned 0.09% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $7,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 6,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.9% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FRT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $102.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.18.

NYSE FRT opened at $117.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 77.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.15. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $67.01 and a 52 week high of $125.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.78.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.42). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 5.29%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 93.81%.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.