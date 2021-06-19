William Blair Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) – Research analysts at William Blair raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Biogen in a report issued on Tuesday, June 15th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $5.45 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $5.43. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $440.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.93.

Biogen stock opened at $388.44 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $297.32. The stock has a market cap of $58.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.44. Biogen has a 12-month low of $223.25 and a 12-month high of $468.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 42.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.14 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 0.8% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 4.5% during the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 2.4% during the first quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 1,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 0.3% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Biogen news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total value of $98,701.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,858. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $3,375,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

