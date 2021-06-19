William Blair Comments on Discover Financial Services’ Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:DFS)

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) – Equities research analysts at William Blair raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Discover Financial Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 16th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $3.11 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.81. William Blair also issued estimates for Discover Financial Services’ FY2022 earnings at $10.37 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on DFS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.31.

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $114.11 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.86. The stock has a market cap of $34.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.84. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $45.40 and a 12 month high of $125.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $2.22. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 22.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DFS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,327,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,930,889,000 after acquiring an additional 807,307 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 121.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,797,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,595,619,000 after purchasing an additional 9,226,724 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,130,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,987,000 after acquiring an additional 115,807 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,697,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,167,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,254,000 after acquiring an additional 102,054 shares during the last quarter. 85.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Diane E. Offereins sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $1,710,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,988,588.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 3,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total transaction of $443,469.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,253 shares in the company, valued at $5,943,810.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,794 shares of company stock worth $3,213,580. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 48.89%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

