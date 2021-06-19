William Blair Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 356.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,323 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $8,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWO. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $13,508,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $4,599,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 42,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,116,000 after acquiring an additional 6,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $18,075,000.

Shares of IWO stock opened at $298.78 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $198.40 and a one year high of $339.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $299.01.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

