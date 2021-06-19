William Blair Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 39.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 65,295 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 43,183 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $9,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MUSA. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 300.9% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 28,854 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,171,000 after buying an additional 21,656 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in Murphy USA by 105.2% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 16,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 8,285 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 3.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 422,720 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $61,108,000 after purchasing an additional 12,869 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Murphy USA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,216,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Murphy USA during the first quarter valued at $912,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP John A. Moore sold 1,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $184,055.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $897,621.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MUSA opened at $129.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Murphy USA Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.11 and a 12-month high of $159.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $138.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.05.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.18. Murphy USA had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 42.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc. will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.65%.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of February 3, 2021, it operated 1,503 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

