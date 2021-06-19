William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $13.65 Million Position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) by 36.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 324,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189,893 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 0.37% of Hancock Whitney worth $13,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Hancock Whitney by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the first quarter worth $57,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 320.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. 75.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Shares of HWC stock opened at $43.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 52-week low of $17.42 and a 52-week high of $50.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.70.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $321.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.28 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 12.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.28) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is -144.00%.

In other news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 615 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $30,467.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HWC. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

Hancock Whitney Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

Read More: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC).

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.