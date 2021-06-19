William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 81,690 Shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) by 41.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,690 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CONMED were worth $14,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of CONMED by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CONMED in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in CONMED during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CONMED in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CONMED during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of CONMED from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays started coverage on CONMED in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company.

In other news, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 13,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.87, for a total transaction of $1,861,596.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,405,333.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total value of $131,558.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,170.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 82,087 shares of company stock valued at $11,247,998 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CNMD opened at $135.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 347.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.54. CONMED Co. has a 12 month low of $65.74 and a 12 month high of $146.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.97.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. CONMED had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $232.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. CONMED’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CONMED Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.70%.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

