William Blair Investment Management LLC Takes Position in BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS)

William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,208,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,480,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.77% of BTRS as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of BTRS during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BTRS in the first quarter worth approximately $149,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BTRS in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,451,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BTRS during the first quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in BTRS during the first quarter worth $333,000. 55.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Andrew J. Herning sold 3,500 shares of BTRS stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total value of $49,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,402 shares in the company, valued at $642,438.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Clare Hart purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.83 per share, for a total transaction of $128,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,931.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,917 shares of company stock valued at $124,146.

Shares of BTRS stock opened at $14.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.90 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.51. BTRS Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.92 and a 12-month high of $19.76.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that BTRS Holdings Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BTRS. Citigroup started coverage on shares of BTRS in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of BTRS in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of BTRS in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BTRS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on BTRS from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

