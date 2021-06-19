William S. Lance Sells 2,475 Shares of Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) Stock

Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) CFO William S. Lance sold 2,475 shares of Norwood Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $64,127.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,857.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NWFL opened at $25.35 on Friday. Norwood Financial Corp. has a one year low of $22.20 and a one year high of $30.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $208.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.56.

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.77 million during the quarter. Norwood Financial had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 24.36%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Norwood Financial by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Norwood Financial by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 87,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Norwood Financial by 298.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Norwood Financial by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 5,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Norwood Financial by 88.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 11,159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Norwood Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

About Norwood Financial

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

