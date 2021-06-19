Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,650,000 shares, a drop of 15.5% from the May 13th total of 6,690,000 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 964,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on WLTW shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.38.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 382.8% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the first quarter worth $34,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 36.0% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WLTW stock opened at $225.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 1 year low of $179.31 and a 1 year high of $271.87. The company has a market cap of $29.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.81.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.36. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is presently 24.27%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

