Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday after Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on the stock from $148.00 to $159.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Approximately 68,885 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,019,116 shares.The stock last traded at $234.62 and had previously closed at $237.14.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Willis Towers Watson Public presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,047,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $641,962,000 after acquiring an additional 739,568 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 18.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,919,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $668,117,000 after acquiring an additional 452,136 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the first quarter valued at $572,200,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 8.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,403,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $548,782,000 after acquiring an additional 189,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 22.0% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,393,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $547,753,000 after buying an additional 431,132 shares during the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $253.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.81.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.36. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.27%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

