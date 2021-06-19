Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $852.10 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) to post sales of $852.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Winnebago Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $778.40 million to $908.00 million. Winnebago Industries reported sales of $402.46 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 111.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, June 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will report full year sales of $3.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.22 billion to $3.49 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.26 billion to $3.73 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Winnebago Industries.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $839.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.28 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 5.65%. The business’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Truist increased their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WGO. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 6,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 455 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Winnebago Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 1,261.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 817 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WGO traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $62.53. 1,195,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 676,406. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Winnebago Industries has a fifty-two week low of $44.33 and a fifty-two week high of $87.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.60%.

Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

