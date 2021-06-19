Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

WZZAF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HSBC cut shares of Wizz Air from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Redburn Partners cut shares of Wizz Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Wizz Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

OTCMKTS:WZZAF remained flat at $$64.75 during mid-day trading on Monday. 300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 843. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.05. Wizz Air has a 12 month low of $43.11 and a 12 month high of $75.30.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

