Wizz Air’s (WZZAF) Overweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on WZZAF. UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. HSBC lowered shares of Wizz Air from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Wizz Air from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Wizz Air from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Wizz Air alerts:

OTCMKTS WZZAF opened at $64.75 on Wednesday. Wizz Air has a one year low of $43.11 and a one year high of $75.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.05.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 03, 2020, it operated a fleet of 122 aircraft that offered services for approximately 710 routes from 25 bases connecting 155 airports in 45 countries.

Recommended Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Wizz Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wizz Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.