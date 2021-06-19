WPP (NYSE:WPP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WPP (NYSE:WPP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $79.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “WPP is in marketing communications services. They are made up of companies in: Advertising; Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; Branding & Identity; Healthcare Communications; Digital, eCommerce & Shopper Marketing; Specialist Communications. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of WPP in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Macquarie raised shares of WPP from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of WPP in a report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of WPP in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of WPP from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $79.00.

WPP stock opened at $67.47 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.71. The stock has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.50. WPP has a 12-month low of $35.76 and a 12-month high of $72.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in WPP by 2.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 557,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,628,000 after buying an additional 14,903 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in WPP in the first quarter worth $32,470,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in WPP by 1.2% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 440,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,586,000 after buying an additional 5,169 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in WPP by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 408,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,109,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in WPP by 1,187.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 389,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,882,000 after buying an additional 359,153 shares during the last quarter. 4.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WPP Company Profile

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

