WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WW International (NASDAQ:WW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WW International Inc. provides weight management services. The company’s products and services are comprised of nutritional, activity, behavioral and lifestyle tools and approaches. It operates primarily in North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom and Other. WW International Inc., formerly known as Weight Watchers International Inc., is based in New York. “

WW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of WW International from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of WW International in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of WW International from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of WW International from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of WW International from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.60.

WW stock opened at $35.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 39.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.72. WW International has a 1 year low of $17.75 and a 1 year high of $41.13.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. WW International had a net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 18.56%. The firm had revenue of $331.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.35 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WW International will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Amy Kossover sold 9,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $349,724.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,722 shares in the company, valued at $470,714. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Michael F. Colosi sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 17,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 216,149 shares of company stock worth $8,645,224. 12.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New South Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of WW International by 36.4% during the first quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,352,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,590,000 after acquiring an additional 627,702 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of WW International by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,706,000 after acquiring an additional 7,415 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of WW International by 58.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 9,032 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management raised its stake in shares of WW International by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of WW International by 1.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 113,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

WW International Company Profile

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

