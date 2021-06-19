Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Receives $113.40 Consensus PT from Analysts

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $113.40.

WYNN has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $119.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

Shares of WYNN stock opened at $124.44 on Wednesday. Wynn Resorts has a 1 year low of $67.54 and a 1 year high of $143.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.31. The firm has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 2.45.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($2.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.00) by ($0.41). Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 104.19% and a negative return on equity of 327.32%. The business had revenue of $725.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.54) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts will post -4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total value of $50,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,927.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 3,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $384,412.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,940,357.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,915 shares of company stock valued at $637,033 in the last ninety days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,899,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 200.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,501 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 5,668 shares in the last quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 382,566 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $47,962,000 after buying an additional 23,500 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 40,084 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $5,025,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 8,799 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,066 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

