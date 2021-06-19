XPO Logistics, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.72 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:XPO)

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of XPO Logistics in a research note issued on Thursday, June 17th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Benjamin now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.72 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.57. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for XPO Logistics’ FY2021 earnings at $6.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.48 EPS.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. XPO Logistics’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on XPO. Barclays boosted their price target on XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Vertical Research raised shares of XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. XPO Logistics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.38.

Shares of XPO Logistics stock opened at $139.49 on Friday. XPO Logistics has a 52-week low of $71.71 and a 52-week high of $153.45. The firm has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.48, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $142.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter worth $1,165,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in XPO Logistics by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 5,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 29.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 351,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,367,000 after buying an additional 80,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $1,515,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 65,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,873,891.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 29,863 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.63, for a total value of $4,080,181.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,480,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,524,976,232.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 715,818 shares of company stock valued at $97,035,932. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

