xRhodium (XRC) Price Down 0.4% This Week

xRhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 19th. One xRhodium coin can now be bought for approximately $1.82 or 0.00005079 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, xRhodium has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. xRhodium has a market cap of $2.27 million and $1,720.00 worth of xRhodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00007154 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003119 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003303 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00033604 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001086 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.15 or 0.00056247 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001313 BTC.

xRhodium Coin Profile

XRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. xRhodium’s total supply is 1,329,615 coins and its circulating supply is 1,249,615 coins. xRhodium’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRh

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

Buying and Selling xRhodium

