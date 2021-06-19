Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Now Covered by Argus

Argus began coverage on shares of Xylem (NYSE:XYL) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $140.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on XYL. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Xylem from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $73.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Xylem from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Xylem in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an overweight rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Xylem from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Xylem from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Xylem currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $100.92.

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $113.42 on Friday. Xylem has a 1-year low of $60.92 and a 1-year high of $121.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.02.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Xylem will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. Xylem’s payout ratio is 54.37%.

In related news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 6,447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total value of $672,293.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,652.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.59, for a total value of $639,945.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,353,942.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,939 shares of company stock worth $2,326,953 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Xylem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Xylem during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Xylem during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Xylem by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

