Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires Shares of 4,300 Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,300 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Lyft by 2.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,795 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lyft by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lyft by 75.7% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 543 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 2.5% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 10,076 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 2.9% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,692 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David Lawee sold 301,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.64, for a total transaction of $19,774,312.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total value of $2,094,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 770,859 shares of company stock worth $49,918,511. Corporate insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on LYFT. DA Davidson upped their price target on Lyft from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lyft from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Vertical Research began coverage on Lyft in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Lyft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Lyft from $56.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.06.

LYFT opened at $58.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 2.31. Lyft, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.34 and a 52 week high of $68.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.42.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.70 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 80.71% and a negative net margin of 88.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.31) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

