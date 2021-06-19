Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Has $281,000 Stock Holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 72.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,294 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 13,954 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Ares Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Ares Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ares Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Ares Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ares Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 43.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 126,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total transaction of $6,925,105.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Antoinette Cook Bush purchased 5,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.79 per share, for a total transaction of $300,181.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 49.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ARES opened at $57.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.85, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.02. Ares Management Co. has a one year low of $37.28 and a one year high of $59.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $411.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.80 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 10.03%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.08%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Ares Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ares Management from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Ares Management from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.71.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

