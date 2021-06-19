Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $277,000 in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,159 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 322,096 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,384,000 after buying an additional 9,724 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,464,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,366,191,000 after buying an additional 113,416 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 25,540 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 187,925 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,395,000 after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,259 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,876,000 after buying an additional 12,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.36.

In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 8,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total transaction of $1,194,698.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,619,310.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $6,156,643.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 85,091 shares in the company, valued at $11,657,467. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

DGX stock opened at $127.50 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $103.26 and a 1-year high of $142.80. The company has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($0.01). Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.18%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

