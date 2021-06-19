Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New Investment in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,087 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BOX. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BOX by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of BOX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of BOX by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,967 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of BOX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BOX by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BOX stock opened at $24.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Box, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.07 and a 1 year high of $26.47. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -124.94 and a beta of 1.28.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. BOX had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.17%. The business had revenue of $202.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on BOX. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of BOX from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BOX from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet raised shares of BOX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of BOX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

