Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases New Holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,919 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cogent Communications by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,688,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,930,000 after acquiring an additional 202,323 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Cogent Communications by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,548,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,497,000 after acquiring an additional 218,203 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Cogent Communications by 95.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,290,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,262,000 after acquiring an additional 631,541 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in Cogent Communications by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 781,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,737,000 after acquiring an additional 19,308 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cogent Communications by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 624,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,956,000 after acquiring an additional 121,697 shares during the period. 85.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CCOI shares. TheStreet raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $84.00 in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

In related news, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.43, for a total transaction of $187,253.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at $363,042.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP John B. Chang sold 558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $39,060.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,364,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,924 shares of company stock valued at $1,127,936 over the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CCOI stock opened at $77.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.26. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.20 and a 52 week high of $90.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 227.80 and a beta of 0.14.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $146.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.17 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 2.76% and a negative return on equity of 17.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is 410.53%.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

