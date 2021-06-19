Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Sells 703 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,508 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 703 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,241 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,173 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,340 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 513 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $83.25 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $44.65 and a one year high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -287.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.09.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.69. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on LNG. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

