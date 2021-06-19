Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes $263,000 Position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,409 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TELUS by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 339,597 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,578,000 after purchasing an additional 128,989 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in TELUS by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,038 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in TELUS by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,812,450 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $95,312,000 after acquiring an additional 236,281 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in TELUS in the fourth quarter worth $535,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in TELUS by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,124,062 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $304,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,018 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.43% of the company’s stock.

Get TELUS alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TU shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of TELUS in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of TELUS from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of TELUS from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TELUS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Shares of NYSE:TU opened at $22.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. TELUS Co. has a 12 month low of $16.22 and a 12 month high of $23.28.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). TELUS had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.2594 dividend. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.23%.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.