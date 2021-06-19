Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. New Capital Management LP purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000.

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $127.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $128.10. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63.

