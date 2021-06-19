Yearn Secure 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $3,400.00 (YSEC)

Yearn Secure (CURRENCY:YSEC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. Over the last week, Yearn Secure has traded down 2.6% against the dollar. One Yearn Secure coin can currently be bought for about $0.85 or 0.00002343 BTC on exchanges. Yearn Secure has a total market capitalization of $497,983.53 and $3,400.00 worth of Yearn Secure was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.54 or 0.00059605 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00025223 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003942 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $267.57 or 0.00740489 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00043627 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.99 or 0.00082997 BTC.

Yearn Secure Coin Profile

YSEC is a coin. Yearn Secure’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 588,275 coins. The official website for Yearn Secure is ysec.finance . Yearn Secure’s official Twitter account is @YearnSecure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The YSEC platform will operate via smart contracts that don't have authority over the funds, only the instigator of the pre-sale will be able to interact with their locked funds as determined in the presale. “

Yearn Secure Coin Trading

