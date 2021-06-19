Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $429.20 Million

Analysts predict that Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) will announce sales of $429.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Carrols Restaurant Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $424.90 million and the highest is $431.57 million. Carrols Restaurant Group posted sales of $368.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carrols Restaurant Group will report full-year sales of $1.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Carrols Restaurant Group.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. Carrols Restaurant Group had a positive return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The company had revenue of $389.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.73 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Carrols Restaurant Group from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Stephens cut their price objective on Carrols Restaurant Group from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carrols Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Carrols Restaurant Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.70.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 280.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,051 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 5,199 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the first quarter worth about $65,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the first quarter worth about $72,000. 45.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TAST traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.95. 435,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,007. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $8.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.44 million, a P/E ratio of -18.59 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

About Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King franchisee. As of January 3, 2021, it operated 1,009 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, Southcentral, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.

