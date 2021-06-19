Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) to Announce $4.19 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) to announce earnings of $4.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.54) to $10.43. CRISPR Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($1.30) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 422.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will report full year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.75) to $5.93. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($6.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.11) to ($2.31). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CRISPR Therapeutics.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 35,630.97% and a negative return on equity of 27.42%.

CRSP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.68.

In other news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.61, for a total transaction of $1,266,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,948 shares in the company, valued at $3,158,666.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 30,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $3,792,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,526,213.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,374 shares of company stock valued at $9,079,606 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 55.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $127.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of -22.71 and a beta of 2.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.62. CRISPR Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $67.38 and a fifty-two week high of $220.20.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

