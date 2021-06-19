Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Will Post Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) will announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Elanco Animal Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the highest is $0.27. Elanco Animal Health reported earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 188.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will report full-year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.06. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Elanco Animal Health.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 14.83% and a positive return on equity of 4.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 88.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ELAN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Gabelli upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.79.

In related news, Director Art A. Garcia purchased 1,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.88 per share, with a total value of $50,142.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,369.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider R David Hoover acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.44 per share, with a total value of $811,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 41,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,182.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 43,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 231.5% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 231,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,070,000 after buying an additional 161,567 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,090,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 251,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,397,000 after acquiring an additional 108,721 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 78,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 4,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ELAN opened at $34.69 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.85. Elanco Animal Health has a 52-week low of $20.55 and a 52-week high of $36.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

