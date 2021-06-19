Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) to Announce $0.56 EPS

Brokerages expect MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) to post $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for MGE Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.59. MGE Energy posted earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that MGE Energy will report full year earnings of $2.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.77 to $2.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.04 to $3.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MGE Energy.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $167.92 million for the quarter. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 18.20%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised MGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on MGE Energy from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of MGE Energy stock opened at $73.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. MGE Energy has a 12 month low of $59.70 and a 12 month high of $77.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. MGE Energy’s payout ratio is 56.92%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGEE. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in MGE Energy by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,794,000 after purchasing an additional 14,498 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in MGE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $943,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in MGE Energy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in MGE Energy by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,676,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $187,407,000 after purchasing an additional 134,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MGE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. 49.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGE Energy Company Profile

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

