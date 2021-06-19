Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) to Announce $0.54 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) to post $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for PCB Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.56. PCB Bancorp reported earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 145.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PCB Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow PCB Bancorp.

Get PCB Bancorp alerts:

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.16. PCB Bancorp had a net margin of 23.53% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $20.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.25 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on PCB Bancorp from $13.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ PCB opened at $15.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. PCB Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.20 and a 1-year high of $16.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.57 million, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 870,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,800,000 after purchasing an additional 55,049 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in PCB Bancorp by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 165,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 5,706 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in PCB Bancorp by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in PCB Bancorp by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in PCB Bancorp by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. 36.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCB Bancorp Company Profile

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Article: Commodities

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PCB Bancorp (PCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PCB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.