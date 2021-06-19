Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $61.62 Million

Analysts expect PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) to announce $61.62 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for PROS’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $62.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $61.26 million. PROS posted sales of $63.75 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that PROS will report full-year sales of $252.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $251.70 million to $253.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $278.02 million, with estimates ranging from $266.50 million to $301.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PROS.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. PROS had a negative net margin of 30.82% and a negative return on equity of 55.89%. The company had revenue of $61.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PROS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. PROS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.40.

Shares of PROS stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.65. The company had a trading volume of 410,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,036. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.71. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -28.78 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20. PROS has a 1-year low of $24.55 and a 1-year high of $51.83.

In other PROS news, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 2,406 shares of PROS stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total transaction of $105,190.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 116,198 shares in the company, valued at $5,080,176.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Leslie J. Rechan sold 13,240 shares of PROS stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $508,151.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 67,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,601,741.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,146 shares of company stock worth $2,095,492 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of PROS during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of PROS during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PROS during the first quarter valued at $92,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PROS during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PROS by 543.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,402 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 5,407 shares during the period.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

