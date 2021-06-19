Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $144.65 Million

Brokerages expect Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) to announce $144.65 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $137.90 million to $153.30 million. Tandem Diabetes Care posted sales of $109.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will report full-year sales of $634.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $632.20 million to $638.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $733.74 million, with estimates ranging from $714.20 million to $755.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tandem Diabetes Care.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $141.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.66 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TNDM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.50.

In related news, EVP David B. Berger sold 3,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total transaction of $312,934.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,488 shares in the company, valued at $561,017.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,787 shares of company stock worth $703,675 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 16.3% in the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,705,812 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $327,037,000 after acquiring an additional 518,825 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,489,221 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $307,923,000 after purchasing an additional 9,731 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,027,597 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $178,935,000 after purchasing an additional 621,872 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,371,380 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $131,214,000 after purchasing an additional 42,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter worth about $118,446,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TNDM traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $93.76. The stock had a trading volume of 534,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,816. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 6.40 and a quick ratio of 5.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of -203.83 and a beta of 0.21. Tandem Diabetes Care has a one year low of $76.19 and a one year high of $123.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.02.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

